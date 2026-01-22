Mozambique: Over 150,000 Displaced By Mozambique Floods

The Government of Mozambique has said heavy rains and floods have displaced more than 150,000 people and caused widespread damage to infrastructure.

The floods have submerged more than 45,000 hectares of crops in three provinces, severely affecting agriculture and food security, according to Mozambican High Commissioner to Rwanda, Amade Miquidade.

Critical infrastructure has also been damaged, with over 50 bridges destroyed and about 4,500 kilometers of roads underwater, leaving many communities isolated.

Heavy rains started in early January and have affected the provinces of Gaza, Maputo, and Sofala.

The High Commissioner said the scale of the disaster has been intensified by extreme weather conditions, with rainfall reaching 800 millimeters in the affected areas.

The High Commissioner noted that forecasts indicate 250 millimeters of rain over the next 10 days and a cyclone, which could worsen the humanitarian situation.

In this context, Mozambique has called on the international community and particularly the people of Rwanda to express solidarity with those affected.

The High Commissioner appealed for support from African countries in the strong spirit of unity.

He said humanitarian support would be meaningful to communities currently facing displacement and loss.

Mozambique is one of the countries in Southern Africa most vulnerable to extreme weather events, and authorities continue to work with humanitarian partners to respond to urgent needs on the ground as the situation evolves.