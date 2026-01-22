Uganda: Kampala Calm As Police Deploy Ahead of Lord Mayor Poll

Kampala Metropolitan Police have urged voters to remain peaceful as the city goes to the polls to elect the Kampala Lord Mayor and councillors, saying the capital remains calm with security fully in place.

Police warned that anyone seeking to cause chaos during the elections will be dealt with according to the law.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said security agencies have been fully deployed across the city to prevent any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

"Our officers are deployed in different parts of Kampala to deter and deal with any individuals planning to cause disorder," Kawala said.

She added that security agencies remain on high alert and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of voters and the general public throughout the voting exercise.

Kawala also called on political actors to act responsibly by discouraging their supporters from engaging in violence or any activities that could threaten peace in the city.

"Political leaders have a responsibility to ensure their supporters remain peaceful and respect the law during the electoral process," she said.

Police further encouraged business owners who may still be hesitant to reopen their shops to resume operations, assuring them that the security situation in Kampala is stable and poses no threat.

Meanwhile, police revealed that several individuals who attempted to disrupt last week's elections were arrested.

Some of the suspects, accused of throwing stones at police officers, blocking roads, and burning tyres, have already been arraigned in court on charges related to violence.

Police also commended members of the public for their cooperation during the recent presidential and parliamentary elections, noting that the calm environment enabled security agencies to effectively carry out their duties.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process in the city.