South Africa: Department of Social Development's Underqualified Chief of Staff Resigns Without Facing Disciplinary Hearing

21 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

Lesedi Mabiletja, appointed as chief of staff to the minister of social development at the age of 22 and without the necessary qualifications, has resigned.

A chief of staff unlawfully appointed to support Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe in 2025 has tendered her resignation after having been suspended on full pay for more than three months.

The resignation of Lesedi Mabiletja, who Daily Maverick revealed was just 22 at the time of her appointment and lacked the minimum legal requirements for the post, was announced in an internal memo to staff at the Department of Social Development (DSD) dated 20 January 2026.

"Ms Lesedi Mabiletja, who served as a Personal Assistant to the Minister and had been appointed in August 2025 to act as the Chief of Staff in the Ministry for a period of six (6) months has tendered her resignation, effective 08 January 2026," read the memo.

"The Department expresses its appreciation to Ms Mabiletja for her service, commitment, and the contribution made during her tenure, and wishes her well in her future endeavours."

The department's reminder that Mabiletja was appointed on a six-month contract would mean that her tenure was due to expire in January in any event -- seemingly bringing a neat end to this saga.

In reality, however, multiple unanswered questions remain -- none of which department spokesperson...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.