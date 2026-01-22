Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Performs Region's First Robotic Knee Replacements

Nairobi — The Metropolitan Hospital in Nairobi, in collaboration with India's Marengo Asia Hospital, has carried out the first robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries in East and Central Africa.

The procedures were performed by orthopedic surgeons from the two institutions, with the first surgery conducted in December 2025 and the second in January this year.

Metropolitan Hospital said the partnership was critical in providing the necessary clinical training, infrastructure and advanced medical technology to support the complex procedures.

"It is the result of more than 30 years of investment in clinical training, infrastructure and medical technology to ensure complex procedures can be delivered safely and consistently," said Gakombe.

He added that partnerships and innovation are key to building local capacity in specialised medical care.

Knee replacement surgery is typically recommended when the knee joint is severely damaged, making everyday activities such as walking painful or difficult. The damage may result from long-term wear and tear, serious injuries from accidents, sports-related trauma or inflammatory joint diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Limited access to specialised equipment has often forced Kenyan patients to seek treatment abroad, highlighting the need to strengthen local centres and invest in advanced medical technologies.

According to Dr Faraj Alkizim of the Metropolitan Hospital, robotic-assisted surgery improves efficiency by supporting surgeons with patient-specific planning and precise bone preparation, leading to better alignment and positioning of implants.