South Africa: Soweto School Principal Gives Part of Her Salary to Feed Pupils' Families

A Soweto primary school principal gives a quarter of her salary to help feed families of pupils facing hunger at home.

The principal supports children from youth headed and grandparent led homes by sharing school food with their families.

A Soweto primary school principal is using a quarter of her salary to help feed families of her pupils who struggle to put food on the table.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The principal, known as Nkosi, identified learners from youth headed homes and those being raised by grandparents. Many of these children receive meals at school but return to homes with little or no food.

Nkosi says she makes sure learners receive breakfast and lunch at school. When there is leftover food, she packs it for their families to take home.

"I know what it's like to be hungry while trying to concentrate in class. This is the reason why I prioritise child nutrition and development," she said.

She has also instructed kitchen staff to give extra portions to children who come back asking for more food.

Nkosi told Scrolla.Africa at the 2026 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla that she could even lose her job if the Gauteng Department of Education found out she feeds families.

"I know how poverty can kill a child's self esteem and strip one's human dignity," she said.

Each month, groceries are distributed at several government schools as part of efforts to fight poverty, improve child nutrition and keep learners in school.

In 2026, the National School Nutrition Programme feeds about 10 million learners across the country. The programme supports attendance, concentration and overall child well being.

During his keynote address at the Lekgotla, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government must invest in safety, health, nutrition and psychosocial support for learners.

"We must work to ensure that no child's learning is compromised by preventable illness, hunger or neglect of their well being," he said.

Nkosi said she will continue feeding her learners and their families.

"Before you are an educator, you are a parent," she said.

The principal's real name and school have been withheld for safety reasons.