South Africa: When a Salary Stopped Lasting This Mother Started Selling Juice At Work

A single mother of three started selling homemade juice shots after her salary could no longer cover food bills, petrol and debt.

The small side hustle now helps her buy groceries, pay school costs and avoid borrowing money every month.

A 45-year-old single mother of three from East London says she was pushed into starting a side hustle after her salary stopped lasting the whole month.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said rising food prices, petrol costs and household bills were draining her income. By mid month she had nothing left and was constantly stressed.

"I was drowning in debt and my children were scared to ask me for anything," she said.

Looking for a way to survive, she noticed many people in her office complex were focused on healthy living and regularly bought juice shots and health blends.

She decided to try making her own.

The next day she went to the local fruit and vegetable market, bought a few ingredients, made juice shots and packed them into a cooler box.

She started selling them door to door around her office park.

Within the first week she had regular customers. Word spread to gym friends and nearby offices and orders quickly increased.

The extra income has helped her cover groceries, school needs and basic expenses without borrowing money.

"It's not always big money but it helps us survive," she said.

She now encourages other parents to start small side hustles instead of waiting for relief.

"It's tough out here. You have to find ways to survive."