South Africa: Security Guard Struggles to Survive As Food Kindness Keeps Him Going

A security guard in Johannesburg spends most of his salary on transport, rent and sending money home, leaving little for food.

He survives on bread and chips and now relies on free food donations to eat proper meals.

Jente Mosimane, 46, works as a security guard in the Johannesburg CBD but says his income barely allows him to survive.

Mosimane travels from Kwaggastroom in the Vaal area and pays R45 per taxi trip. Over a month this adds up to about R1,800 just to get to work.

He moved to Gauteng in 2023 hoping to find better job opportunities. His family remains in Thaba Nchu in the Free State.

Each month Mosimane pays R2,000 to rent a back room in Johannesburg and sends R1,500 home to support his family.

After covering these costs there is little left for groceries. He says he often survives on bread and potato chips because they are cheap and filling.

The diet worries him as it offers little nutrition and puts his health at risk.

One night while on duty Mosimane received an unexpected act of kindness.

"Two Muslim men stopped their minibus and gave us food," he said.

He said he was surprised when homeless people, street cleaners and other security guards gathered to collect meals.

Scrolla.Africa followed the white Hyundai H1 as it stopped at four points in the Johannesburg CBD where people lined up for food.

Mosimane said the food donations have helped him survive.

"I don't even worry about food anymore. Each night I am sure of a plate with meat and vegetables," he said.