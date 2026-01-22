South Africa: Khayelitsha Fine Dining Restaurant Closes As Survival Gets Harder

The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar in Khayelitsha will close permanently after struggling with debt and financial pressure.

The closure means more workers must look for jobs in an economy where work is already scarce.

The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is closing its doors after years of financial struggle.

The restaurant opened in 2018 and became known as a fine dining space inside the township. It attracted visitors, created jobs and brought business into the area.

Founder Spelo Jalivane confirmed the closure, saying the business could no longer survive its financial problems. A farewell event is planned for Saturday, 28 February 2026.

Jalivane said he invested all his money into building the restaurant and buying equipment. When that was not enough, he borrowed more money to keep the business running.

He said ongoing infrastructure problems made service delivery difficult, while debt collectors later chased him for repayments. The pressure became too much.

The Covid-19 lockdown forced him to stop operating and face the reality of the business. Although the restaurant later reopened, the financial strain never fully ended.

Now, the closure means workers employed by the restaurant must search for jobs in an already tight labour market.