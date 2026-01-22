South Africa: Christianity Used to Break Zulu Land and Culture Before Isandlwana Battle

A book by journalist Nomavenda Khumalo says the British used Christianity to weaken Zulu communities before the Isandlwana battle.

Families were forced to abandon Zulu culture, clothing and beliefs, while King Cetshwayo kaMpande was later taken to Britain.

Christianity was used by the British army as a tool to invade Zulu land and break local culture before the 1879 battle of Isandlwana.

This is revealed in a book by veteran journalist Nomavenda Khumalo, who writes about what her great great grandmother experienced during the invasion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The battle of Isandlwana took place in January 1879 near Nquthu, during the reign of King Cetshwayo kaMpande.

Khumalo writes that her great great grandmother and her family were tortured and forced to convert to Christianity. They were also made to wear Western clothes.

She says her grandmother told them that when the British arrived near Isandlwana Mountain, they worked with informers from areas around Shiyane. These informers translated isiZulu into English and helped the British communicate.

She said these people worked against the Zulu nation and were also used to preach Christianity.

"When my great grandmother told us the story of her mother, she said it was painful," Khumalo writes. She said the British took their belongings, homes, cattle and culture.

Families were forced to flee their village of Ncepheni near Isandlwana Mountain and hide in forests.

Khumalo explains that Christianity was used to force communities to abandon their traditional way of life. People were told that being a Zulu traditionalist went against Jesus Christ.

They were instructed to stop wearing animal skins and give up their customs.

She writes that many Zulu people were not afraid of death because they believed they would meet their ancestors. After Christianity arrived, people were taught to fear death.

Another painful chapter was the abduction of King Cetshwayo kaMpande.

The last independent Zulu king was taken to Britain after the battle by the British, who were sent by Queen Victoria.

When he returned to his homeland, he wore a suit, which shocked many of his people who only knew him in Zulu regalia.