Uganda: Owiny-Dollo Urges Integrity, Humility As He Bids Farewell to Judiciary Staff

Chief Justice Emeritus Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo has urged Judiciary staff to uphold integrity, patience, and humility in public service as he marked the end of his tenure, saying that character and honesty remain the true measure of leadership.

Justice Owiny-Dollo made the remarks on Wednesday at the Supreme Court Building in Kampala during a farewell luncheon organised by staff attached to the Chambers of the Chief Justice.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, he emphasised humility as a guiding principle in both his personal life and professional service, noting that he has always treated colleagues and visitors equally.

"Those who come to my home eat the same food I eat," he said, adding that humility had shaped his leadership style throughout his career.

He encouraged staff to view both success and adversity as learning opportunities and cautioned against resentment when others are promoted, saying rewards come in God's own time.

Justice Owiny-Dollo reassured staff that despite leaving office, they would always remain part of his family.

"I thank God for this team and for the character you have shown," he said, adding that he had deeply enjoyed working with them and wished them continued guidance and blessings.

Senior Judiciary officials in attendance included the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Judiciary Dr Pius Bigirimana, Acting Chief Registrar Pamella Lamunu Ocaya, Assistant Commissioner Accounts Stephen Emitu Naigo, Lady Justice Susan Abinyo, and Justice Andrew Khaukha, Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute.

Speaking on behalf of the staff, Peter Fred Lochomin, Personal Assistant to the Chief Justice, described Justice Owiny-Dollo as a mentor whose leadership fostered teamwork and patience.

He said the farewell luncheon symbolised a shared journey marked by faith and service.

Recalling the Chief Justice Emeritus's reflection that "there is always an entry and an exit," Lochomin said the team was grateful for the opportunity to serve under his leadership and for the lessons learned.

Inspector of Police Moses Okwi, Head of Security to the Chief Justice, praised Owiny-Dollo's endurance, humility, and trust, describing these values as central to their working relationship.

Moderating the event, Principal Personal Secretary Betty Latigi commended the Chief Justice Emeritus for his tolerance and understanding, noting that the team had worked collectively to achieve shared goals over the past five years.