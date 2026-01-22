Uganda: Speaker Among Leads Parliament in Tribute to Late Ngora Woman MP Isodo

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Wednesday led Members of Parliament in paying tribute to the late Ngora District Woman Member of Parliament, Stella Apolot Isodo, describing her as a servant leader whose contribution to Parliament and her community will be remembered.

Speaking during a special sitting of Parliament, and later in remarks shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Among said the House convened with a "heavy heart" to honour a colleague who passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2026, following a short illness.

"Hon. Apolot was a prominent member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). She was a respected and approachable personality, deeply valued by her constituents and colleagues," Among said.

The Speaker noted that Isodo served on several parliamentary committees, including Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries; Equal Opportunities; and National Economy. She was also an active member of the Parliamentary Sports Club, where she played netball.

Among said Isodo was a strong grassroots mobiliser and an outspoken advocate for regional development, particularly through her role as spokesperson for the Teso Parliamentary Group, where she consistently raised development concerns affecting the sub-region.

"Our departed colleague is remembered for her advocacy for women's rights and her consistency in speaking out on the welfare and social standing of women," Among said.

She added that Isodo's professional background as an agriculturalist enriched parliamentary debate, especially on issues of rural livelihoods, agricultural productivity and economic empowerment.

The Speaker told the House that Isodo's death brings to seven the number of Members of the 11th Parliament who have passed on, describing the loss as painful for the institution.

Quoting 2 Samuel 14:14, Among reminded legislators of the inevitability of death and the importance of living purposefully.

"It is not how long we live, but the impact we make on humanity. I urge Members to be deliberate in shaping the legacy they leave behind," she said.

Among also called on Parliament and the country to pray for Isodo's family, the people of Ngora District, the Forum for Democratic Change, and Parliament as an institution.

"The Parliament of Uganda condoles with the family and friends of Hon. Apolot, the people of Ngora, Teso sub-region, the FDC Party and all Ugandans," she said.

Born on October 25, 1974, Isodo was elected Ngora District Woman MP on the FDC ticket in the 2021 general elections after winning the party primaries in August 2020.

An agriculturalist by training, she became a recognised voice on women's issues, agriculture and rural development during her time in Parliament.

Before her death, Isodo had been receiving medical treatment at Doctors Plaza in Soroti and later travelled to India for specialised care. She returned to Uganda during the campaign period despite declining health.

In the most recent elections, she contested to retain her seat but was defeated by Pedun Josephine of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who polled 17,010 votes. Christine Abeja of the Democratic Party came second with 12,152 votes, while Isodo finished third with 11,334 votes.

Isodo is survived by her husband, Samuel Isodo, a lawyer, and their three children: Joanne Apio, Arnold Isodo and Allan Bill Okiror.