Uganda: Kasese and the Politics of Return - What NRM's Sweep Really Tells Us

By Hason Mutunzi Bwambale

Kasese District has long occupied a peculiar place in Uganda's electoral imagination. It is frequently described as opposition-leaning, politically emotional, and resistant to the ruling party's appeal. For years, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) appeared to accept this characterization--often responding to electoral losses with resignation rather than reflection.

The outcome of the most recent general elections, in which NRM swept all six parliamentary seats in Kasese, disrupts that settled narrative. But disruption alone is not an explanation.

To understand what happened, one must look beyond triumphalist readings and examine the quieter, less visible political work that preceded the vote.

Organization Over Assumption

One lesson from Kasese is that political dominance erodes fastest where parties begin to substitute assumptions for organization. For a long time, NRM's engagement in parts of the Rwenzori region appeared episodic--reactive during elections, thin in the intervening years.

Opposition actors filled the vacuum, not necessarily with superior policy alternatives, but with consistency.

This cycle appears to have shifted. During the recent election period, NRM invested noticeably more effort in rebuilding internal structures and enforcing coordination. The emphasis was less on spectacle and more on ensuring that party organs actually functioned--from village units to district leadership.

That may sound unremarkable, but in Uganda's party politics, it is often the exception rather than the rule.

Treating Rwenzori as a Political System

Another departure was the decision to approach the Rwenzori sub-region--made up of ten districts--as a connected political system rather than a collection of isolated contests.

Messaging was aligned, disputes were handled with an eye on regional consequences, and parallel centers of authority were, to some extent, restrained.

This mattered in a region where political fragmentation has historically undermined both ruling and opposition parties. By reducing internal contradictions, NRM projected coherence--a quality voters do not always reward enthusiastically, but often punish when absent.

The Kabbyanga Taskforce and Quiet Leadership

A central figure in this coordination effort was Hon. Kabbyanga Baluku, who served as Team Leader of the NRM Taskforce for the Rwenzori Sub-Region.

The taskforce's approach stood out less for visibility than for method. Instead of over-centralization or public grandstanding, it focused on consultation with district actors, early identification of internal party conflicts, and managing the fallout from competitive primaries--an area where NRM has previously inflicted damage on itself.

This style of leadership rarely attracts public credit, partly because it avoids drama. Yet in competitive politics, reducing internal chaos can be as decisive as mobilizing new supporters.

Re-engaging, Not Rebranding, Kasese

It would be misleading to suggest that Kasese voters suddenly experienced a wholesale ideological shift. The evidence points instead to re-engagement rather than rebranding.

NRM candidates spoke more concretely about service delivery and local governance, and less in abstract national slogans. Party structures were more visible between elections, countering the perception--long held by many voters--that the ruling party appeared only when votes were needed.

This did not erase historical grievances or deep-seated skepticism. But it narrowed the emotional distance enough to make electoral competition possible again.

A Cautious Interpretation

NRM's Kasese sweep should not be read as a permanent political realignment. Ugandan voters are pragmatic and often transactional. Gains achieved through organization can be quickly lost through complacency.

For NRM, the results underline a familiar but frequently ignored truth: incumbency does not substitute for work. For the opposition, the outcome is a reminder that moral authority and symbolism, while powerful, cannot indefinitely replace grassroots presence and internal discipline.

If the ruling party allows its structures to lapse again, Kasese may revert just as quickly. If it sustains engagement, the district could offer a case study in how political ground is reclaimed not through force or rhetoric, but through methodical organization.

What is clear is that this victory was not accidental. It was engineered--quietly, imperfectly, and with an awareness of past mistakes. In Ugandan politics, that alone is worth paying attention to.