Uganda: Election Losers Prepare Petitions Amid Call for Strong Evidence

Several parliamentary candidates in Uganda's 2026 general elections are preparing to petition the Electoral Commission and courts to challenge results in their constituencies, citing alleged irregularities during the polls.

Among those planning legal action are NRM flagbearer for Jonam County in Pakwach District, Berocan Epiphany; independent candidate for Mawogola North, Jet Tumwebaze; and Ayivu Division MP Bernard Atiku, according to the candidates and their representatives.

The candidates allege that their elections were not free and fair. Berocan and Tumwebaze claim that the arrest, intimidation, and harassment of their polling agents by security agencies affected the integrity of the vote.

Security agencies were not immediately available for comment.

Senior lawyers, however, have cautioned that courts require strong and credible evidence to overturn election results.

"Election petitions are decided on evidence, not allegations," said Steven Kalali, a senior lawyer.

"Petitioners must demonstrate that the irregularities were substantial enough to affect the final outcome."

Another lawyer, Hamza Ssekidde, advised candidates to prepare comprehensive evidence, including witness testimony, before filing petitions.

"The court will require proof for every claim made, including evidence from polling agents and other witnesses," he said.

Lawyers also urged candidates to ensure petitions are properly filed after elected lawmakers are officially gazetted, in line with electoral laws.

The judiciary said it is ready to handle any election-related petitions.

"We are prepared to receive and determine all petitions that come before us in accordance with the law," said Eremye, a judiciary spokesperson.

Despite the preparations, legal experts warned that only petitions backed by solid evidence showing that alleged irregularities materially affected the results are likely to succeed.