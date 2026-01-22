Uganda: Basajjabalaba's Son Iddi Jumps the Queue, Declares Bid for Deputy Speaker

Bushenyi--Ishaka Municipality MP-elect Iddi Basajja, son of prominent businessman Hassan Bassajabalaba, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy Speaker of Parliament, currently held by Thomas Tayebwa.

Basajja, who won the Ishaka-Bushenyi parliamentary seat on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket in the January 15, 2026 elections, made the announcement via social media.

"Greetings to you, ladies and gentlemen! Allow me to extend my sincere gratitude to the people of Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality for the trust and mandate you gave me on January 15 to elect me as your Member of Parliament, with humility, honesty, and commitment to national service," Basajja wrote.

He went on to formally declare his candidacy for the deputy speakership, outlining his vision for principled leadership.

"I hereby declare my candidature for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda 2026-2031," he said.

Basajja pledged inclusive and accountable leadership, vowing to serve the aspirations of all Ugandans.

"I commit and pledge resolute, principled leadership anchored in inclusivity, constitutionalism, and the relentless pursuit of the aspirations of our people. For God and my country," he added.

His campaign comes ahead of the 12th Parliament, where members will elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

While the position has traditionally been dominated by senior party members, Basajja's bid could signal a potential shake-up in parliamentary leadership.