Uganda: Masaka Court Orders Recount of Kalungu West Parliamentary Votes

The Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered a recount of votes cast in the Kalungu West parliamentary election following a petition challenging the results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The recount is scheduled for Friday at the Kalungu Chief Magistrate's Court.

The order stems from a petition filed by independent candidate Ismael Ssemakula, who disputed the declaration of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu as winner of the Kalungu West parliamentary seat.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ssewungu had been declared winner with 10,106 votes.

Earlier, supporters of both candidates gathered at the Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court as it prepared to rule on the application seeking a recount.

Chief Magistrate Herbert Asiimwe first heard a preliminary objection from Ssewungu's lawyers, led by Caleb Alaka, who argued that the petition had been improperly filed in Masaka instead of Kalungu, a court of equal jurisdiction, and asked for its dismissal.

Ssemakula's lawyers, led by Ambrose Tebyasa, countered that the Kalungu Chief Magistrate's Court, though officially opened, was not operational when the petition was filed and had not handled any cases, justifying filing in Masaka.

Another lawyer for Ssewungu, Samuel Muyizzi, questioned why a court could be opened before it was fully functional.

Ruling on the preliminary objection, Chief Magistrate Asiimwe, who oversees both Masaka and Kalungu courts, said the petition had been properly filed and ordered the hearing to proceed.

During the substantive hearing, Ssemakula's lawyers requested the Electoral Commission conduct a recount, citing alleged irregularities such as ballots placed illegally in boxes and errors during tallying, including alleged alterations to Declaration of Results (DR) forms.

Ssewungu's lawyers argued that the returning officer acted within the law by declining the recount, that the petitioner had not specified the number of votes he claimed, and had not produced the DR forms in question, asking court to dismiss the application.

Chief Magistrate Asiimwe noted that the margin between the two candidates was extremely narrow--just 46 votes--and that the petitioner had raised concerns with the EC but was denied a recount. He consequently ordered the recount to take place on Friday at the Kalungu Chief Magistrate's Court.

According to EC results, Ssewungu received 10,106 votes while Ssemakula got 10,060.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking after the ruling, Ssewungu said he was ready for the recount and would accept the outcome.

"Friday is not far. I don't depend on being a Member of Parliament. Whatever comes out of the recount, I will go with it," he said.