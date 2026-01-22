Uganda: NRM's Lokawua Challenges Tepeth County Election Results in Court

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for Tepeth County, Michael Wilson Lokawua, has petitioned court seeking nullification of the recently concluded parliamentary election results, citing alleged electoral malpractices.

Lokawua was defeated by independent candidate Albert Lokoru, who was declared winner by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He maintains that the election was not conducted freely and fairly, claiming widespread irregularities during both voting and tallying.

Speaking to the press in Moroto, Lokawua alleged that his main competitor manipulated the electoral process, denying voters the opportunity to freely express their will.

"The process was not free and fair. There was voter intimidation and manipulation of results. I have decided to seek justice through court," Lokawua said.

According to EC results, Albert Lokoru received 4,246 votes, while Lokawua garnered 2,368 votes. The National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Robert Logit, trailed with 87 votes.

Despite the official declaration, Lokawua insists the results do not reflect the will of Tepeth County voters. He has filed petitions with both the Electoral Commission and the courts, seeking a fresh poll.

The allegations were supported by Emmanuel Chero, a former candidate who later became Lokawua's chief mobiliser.

Chero claimed the election was marred by intimidation, hiding of voter location slips, and pre-ticked ballot papers at several polling stations.

Lokawua's Chief Campaign Manager, Lillian Akol Lotee, alleged additional irregularities in Tapac Sub-county, raising concerns about the failure of the EC and security agencies to safeguard votes for the ruling party's flag bearer.

"It was very disturbing to see a vehicle belonging to Lokawua's opponent being used to transport ballot boxes. This alone compromised the integrity of the election results," Akol said.

The Electoral Commission has not yet publicly responded to the specific allegations. With the petition now in court, attention will turn to the judiciary to determine whether the Tepeth County parliamentary election should be annulled or a rerun ordered.