Uganda: Perennial Losers - Why Some Politicians Keep Contesting Despite Repeated Defeats

For many politicians, losing an election is not the end of the road. Some candidates withdraw after defeat, but others continue to contest repeatedly, motivated by hope, strategy, and the belief that their time will come.

Several politicians who have stood for multiple positions and lost say persistence is key to leadership. They draw inspiration from senior international figures who contested several times before finally achieving success.

Harold Kaija, who now represents the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) after leaving the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), is contesting for the third time and remains optimistic.

"I know strong international leaders who contested many times before finally winning and serving well. That is what keeps me going," Kaija said.

He explained that past losses do not reflect personal failure. "My message to the people is clear, and I articulate the issues affecting them well. Losing before does not mean I am incapable," he added.

Kaija said his support continues to grow with each election. "Each time I contest, I get more support than before. This being my third attempt gives me hope that one day I will win," he said.

He also highlighted his decision to shift his political base from Kampala Central to Nansana, citing strategic considerations.

"When I contested in Kampala Central, I realized the competition there is very different, including challenges like voter bribery, which influenced my decision," Kaija explained.

Miles Rwamiti, who previously contested in Hoima and shifted to Nakawa West for the 2026 race, has also remained in the political arena despite repeated losses.

Rwamiti, representing the Common Man's Party, said party affiliation and constituency changes were not the main reasons for past defeats.

"Changing parties or constituencies did not affect my performance. Those are not the reasons I lost," he said, adding that his vote count has steadily increased over time.

"My manifesto has remained strong, and every time I contest, I get more votes than in the previous election. That gives me confidence," he said.

Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku, another repeated candidate, believes voters do not always choose based on ability. He claims vote rigging and bribery have affected his outcomes but remains hopeful.

"I believe I have the capability to lead, but sometimes voters are misled, bribed and end up choosing people who have offered money instead of competence," Mukaaku said.

Political analyst Dr Gerald Werikhe noted that some candidates fail not because they lack ability, but due to political alignment.

"Some politicians associate with the wrong political groups and end up losing, even when they have the ability and commitment," he explained.

Dr Werikhe emphasised that political strategy is critical to electoral success. "One must consider joining a party with strong support in the area they want to represent if they are to win an election," he said.

He also encouraged candidates not to be discouraged by repeated losses, noting that politics is dynamic.

"Many leaders fail in one electoral cycle and succeed in the next. Failure should not discourage anyone," he said.