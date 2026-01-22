Uganda: Adjumani NRM Registrar Reported Missing After Leaving to Deliver Election Results

Police in Adjumani District have opened investigations into the disappearance of Chandimale Amos, a 34-year-old National Resistance Movement (NRM) registrar for Adjumani District, who went missing while traveling to Kampala to deliver presidential election results.

According to a police incident report filed at Adjumani Police Station under CRB 045/2026, Chandimale was last heard from on January 16, 2026, while still within Adjumani District.

His wife reported that she received a phone call from him at around 6:00am, during which he informed her that he had completed tallying presidential election results and was preparing to travel to Kampala.

She later received another call at about 7:00am in which Chandimale said he was on his way to Kampala to deliver CDR forms for President Museveni, the NRM presidential candidate, to the party headquarters.

Efforts to contact him the following day were unsuccessful, as his phone had been switched off. His wife then contacted one of his colleagues, identified as Drami, who also traveled to Kampala but in a different vehicle. The colleague told her he was unaware of Chandimale's whereabouts.

Police say Chandimale was last seen in Kampala on January 17, 2026, but relatives who traveled there to trace him have so far failed to locate him.

Confirming the incident, the North West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Collins Asea, said a case of disappearance has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

"A case of disappearance was reported at Adjumani Police Station, and a file has been opened. Statements have been recorded from close relatives, and a wireless transmission has been sent to Genepool and other relevant agencies to aid in tracing the missing person," SP Asea said.

He added that police are working closely with the NRM office in Adjumani District and the family to recover the missing registrar.

"We appeal to members of the public who may have information regarding his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station," Asea said.