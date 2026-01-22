South Africa: Motorist Opens Reckless Driving Case After Crash Involving Makhadzi

A motorist opened a reckless driving case at Mokopane Police Station after allegedly hitting singer Makhadzi on the N1 on 31 December 2025.

Limpopo police confirmed the case and said investigations are ongoing, with statements taken from Makhadzi, her crew and the driver.

A motorist has opened a case of reckless and negligent driving after allegedly knocking down singer Makhadzi in Limpopo.

The case was opened at Mokopane Police Station following an incident on the N1 on 31 December 2025.

According to information given to police, the motorist said he was driving north on the N1 when he struck a female pedestrian standing on the side of the road.

The motorist claimed that after the crash, the pedestrian was picked up by another vehicle and driven in the direction of Polokwane.

He later went to the police station to report the incident.

The motorist said he only found out the following day that the pedestrian involved was singer Makhadzi.

He also told police that he managed to memorise the registration number of the vehicle that took her from the scene.

Police later established that the vehicle belonged to a car rental company based in Gauteng.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng confirmed that a case of reckless and negligent driving was registered.

Thakeng said the complainant reported that he accidentally bumped a pedestrian at about 8.15am on 31 December.

He added that an African male driving a black Mercedes-Benz allegedly stopped, picked up the pedestrian and drove towards Polokwane.

Thakeng said investigations are ongoing.

According to Makhadzi's management, the singer was travelling to Johannesburg on the morning of the incident.

Her spokesperson, Lucky Tshilimandila, questioned why the motorist opened a reckless driving case.

He said Makhadzi was not driving and the vehicle she was travelling in was stationary when she got out and was hit.

Lucky confirmed that Makhadzi, her crew and the driver gave statements at the police station on Friday, 16 January.

Makhadzi Entertainment said the singer is recovering at home and remains unavailable for bookings.