South Africa: School Transport Kombi Catches Fire in Vosloorus With Children Inside

Two children aged ten and six escaped unharmed after their school transport kombi caught fire in Vosloorus Extension 7 on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services believe a mechanical or electrical fault caused the fire, leaving the school transport vehicle badly damaged and unusable.

The incident happened early on Wednesday morning, 22 January 2026, in Vosloorus Extension 7.

The children, aged ten and six, were travelling with the driver when the fire broke out. Police said both children are from the same family.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said officials received a call at 06:03 about a vehicle on fire.

The fire was reported on Inyetsane Street in Vosloorus.

Ntladi said that when firefighters arrived, the kombi was already fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine area of the vehicle. Early information points to a mechanical or electrical fault as the possible cause of the fire.

Emergency workers provided counselling to the two children and the driver at the scene. The children's parents were contacted and arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Firefighters put out the fire, but the school transport vehicle was badly damaged and could no longer be used.

After the fire was extinguished, the scene was handed over to officers from the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.

Police took over the area for further investigation and scene rehabilitation.

No injuries were reported, but the damaged school transport vehicle was removed from service.