Namibia: Oshikoto Targets More Than 68 000 Children for Polio Vaccination

The Oshikoto Regional Health Directorate is targeting more than 68 000 children under age 10 for polio vaccination.

The announcement was made by the chief health programme officer for family health in Oshikoto, Cecilia Nghidimondjila, at a meeting on Wednesday.

The first round of the vaccination campaign will commence Monday 26 January until Thursday 29 January, while the second round will start on 24 February.

"All children in this age group will receive two vaccine doses - one in the first campaign round and the second during the final round," she said.

Nghidimondjila reported that in the Omuthiya district, 337 villages and 26 913 children have been targeted; in the Onandjokwe district, a total of 331 villages and 28 931 children; and in the Tsumeb district, 45 villages and 12 391 children.

"It is important that all children under the age of 10 years receive the polio vaccine, irrespective of their prior vaccination status," she said.

She maintained that, as a directorate, they planned to cover all villages under each health facility according to the health district demarcation.

She urged all parents to ensure that their children under 10 receive the vaccine, as the detection of poliovirus type 2 has been declared a national emergency.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services detected poliovirus type 2 through routine environmental surveillance in a sewage sample collected in Ndama, Rundu, on 13 November.

- Nampa