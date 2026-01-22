South Africa: Keurbooms-Soetkraal Fire Contained

22 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Keurbooms-Soetkraal fire, which affected parts of the Tsitsikamma Section of the Garden Route National Park, has been successfully contained.

The fire burned an estimated 22 500 hectares in total.

"Following continuous monitoring and coordinated suppression efforts, the fire is now fully under control, with no further spread anticipated. The fire was closely monitored using both aerial and ground resources throughout the operation," the South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Thursday.

From an ecological perspective, the fire is regarded as highly beneficial.

It contributed positively to fynbos regeneration and assisted in controlling alien plants.

"Estimates indicate that achieving similar alien vegetation control through conventional methods would have cost between R60 million and R80 million.

"By comparison, the total cost of managing the fire amounted to approximately R4.5 million, representing a considerable ecological return relative to expenditure.

"SANParks thanks all partners, firefighting teams and stakeholders for their cooperation and commitment throughout the incident."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

