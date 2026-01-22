South Africa: Crocodile Bridge Gate Reopens for Day Visitors

22 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As severe weather conditions have eased down across parts of the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, including areas in the Kruger National Park (KNP), the Crocodile Bridge Gate will re-open for day visitors from today.

"Visitors are advised that the situation, however, remains dynamic. A dam wall outside the park has been reported to be compromised, and this may change operational conditions at short notice, including access through Crocodile Bridge Gate," the South African National Parks (SANParks) said.

All gravel roads remain closed until further notice and visitors are strongly urged not to remove barricades placed at closed gates or on restricted roads, as these are in place for public safety and infrastructure protection.

Guests are requested to consider taking their waste with them when leaving the park, as operations remain under pressure following recent flooding.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Malelane Gate, Numbi Gate and Paul Kruger Gate remain open, with an entry quota system still in place. Phabeni Gate remains closed.

"The southern and northern sections of the park remain cut off from each other, which means that Tshokwane Picnic Site, Satara Rest Camp, and the northern regions of the park are not accessible at this stage.

"SANParks continues to monitor conditions closely and will communicate any changes as they occur. Visitors are urged to adhere strictly to all instructions and signage for their own safety. Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves," SANParks said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.