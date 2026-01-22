Liberia: Frequent Power Outages Rekindle Fears of Load Shedding

Frequent power outages across Monrovia and its surrounding communities in recent days have reignited public anxiety over a return to the debilitating electricity load shedding that marked Liberia's recent past, particularly during the final years of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration. For many residents and business owners, the flickering lights and sudden blackouts have reopened old wounds--memories of prolonged darkness, soaring generator costs, and economic losses that once crippled livelihoods and eroded confidence in public utilities.

The renewed concern comes despite firm assurances from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) that the current disruptions are not the result of electricity shortages or load shedding, but rather technical disturbances on the regional Côte d'Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea (CLSG) Transmission Line.

In a statement issued to calm public fears, LEC categorically denied speculation that it had reintroduced power rationing. "The recent abrupt power disruptions experienced in parts of the country were not due to inadequate electricity supply, nor has LEC reached any critical stage of load shedding," the corporation stated.

Public reaction to the recent outages cannot be separated from Liberia's troubled electricity history. Over the past decade, especially during the latter years of the CDC government, Monrovia and its environs endured prolonged and unpredictable power shedding. Electricity supply was often reduced to a few hours a day, sometimes disappearing entirely for days or weeks.

For businesses, the consequences were severe. Small shops, cold storage facilities, tailors, salons, internet cafés, and entertainment centers were forced to rely heavily on diesel generators. Operating costs skyrocketed, profits shrank, and many enterprises either downsized or shut down altogether. Larger businesses passed costs onto consumers, contributing to higher prices and inflationary pressures across the economy.

"Back then, electricity was a luxury," recalled Martha Paigar, a market woman who sells cold storage products in the Old Road market. "You could plan your whole day around power, and still, it wouldn't come."

The unreliable electricity supply also discouraged investment, weakened manufacturing and agro-processing, and undermined Liberia's competitiveness in the region. Experts have repeatedly warned that without stable power, economic diversification and job creation would remain elusive.

When the current administration took office, restoring confidence in the electricity sector became a major policy priority. The government pledged to stabilize power supply, reduce outages, strengthen LEC's technical capacity, and maximize Liberia's benefits from regional power interconnections such as the CLSG line.

Then came the appointment of Mohammed M. Kromah, an expert who was in control of CLSG project prior to his appoint. Under his guidance, the national grid recorded improvements in generation availability, grid management, and response time to faults. Officials have touted increased collaboration with regional partners and investments aimed at strengthening substations and distribution networks.

These efforts initially appeared to yield results, with more consistent power in many parts of Monrovia, its environs and other parts of the country compared to previous years. For residents and businesses, the improvement offered cautious optimism that the era of chronic load shedding might finally be ending.

That optimism has been shaken by the recent spate of outages. According to LEC, the disruptions were caused by sudden system trips on the CLSG transmission network, a regional electricity backbone linking four West African countries.

"When such trips occur on the CLSG network, they generate system feedback into local substations," LEC explained. "To protect critical equipment and prevent extensive damage, LEC's automated protection systems are designed to immediately shut down affected components."

The utility stressed that these automatic shutdowns are not failures but internationally accepted safety mechanisms. "This protective response is a standard and necessary safety mechanism to safeguard infrastructure and ensure system reliability," the statement noted.

LEC said its technical teams intervened promptly after each incident, restoring power and returning operations to normal. The corporation also apologized to customers for the inconvenience and reaffirmed its commitment to reliable service nationwide.

"LEC remains steadfast in strengthening its systems and collaborating with regional partners to enhance grid stability," the corporation added.

Residents, Businesses Feel the Impact

Despite these explanations, frustration is mounting on the streets of Monrovia.

"This thing is starting to look like load shedding again," said Joseph Sayon, who operates a frozen food business. "Every time the power goes off, my fish and chicken are at risk. I don't have a generator. If this continues, small businesses like mine will collapse."

For beauty salon owner Sarah Williams in Sinkor, the outages translate directly into lost income. "When the lights go off, customers leave," she said angrily. "We cannot keep suffering like this."

A printing shop operator near Red Light echoed similar concerns. "Power is the backbone of our work," he said. "One blackout can delay jobs and cost us clients. We don't want excuses--we want stable electricity."

Many warn that while LEC's technical explanation may be valid, the frequency of outages risks diluting the credibility of the new administration's reform efforts in the electricity sector. Public confidence, they note, is fragile after years of hardship.

Even temporary disruptions, if frequent, can revive fears of systemic failure and discourage businesses from expanding operations or investing in electric-powered equipment.

LEC has urged the public to rely on official communications for accurate information and pledged to continue strengthening its systems. But for many residents, assurances alone may not be enough.

Liberians, with no doubt, have become used to consistent power supply in recent months and the recent outages serve as a stark reminder that electricity remains more than a utility in Liberia--it is a symbol of economic hope, governance credibility, and the thin line between progress and relapse into a painful past many fears repeating.