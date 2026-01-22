Kenya: President Ruto Directs Chiefs to Ensure All Junior Secondary School Learners Report to School

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed chiefs and local administrators across the country to ensure that all children transitioning to Junior Secondary School (JSS) report to school immediately, regardless of whether they have paid fees or acquired school uniforms.

Speaking during the NYOTA Capital Disbursement at Kinoru Stadium, Meru, the head of state underscored the government's commitment to 100 per cent transition from primary to junior secondary education under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

"All children starting Junior Secondary School must report to school tomorrow -- fees or no fees, uniform or no uniform," President Ruto said.

The President instructed chiefs to work closely with school heads, parents, and education officials to identify learners who have not reported and ensure no child is left behind due to financial or logistical challenges.

The move comes amid concerns that some learners may fail to report due to school fees constraints, lack of uniforms, or household economic pressures, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Government officials emphasized that schools will be supported to accommodate all learners as longer-term solutions on capitation, infrastructure, and staffing continue to be implemented.

Education stakeholders welcomed the directive, saying it reinforces the constitutional right to education and the government's commitment to inclusive access during the rollout of Junior Secondary School nationwide.