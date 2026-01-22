South Africa: Young Guns Propel Pretoria Capitals to Sa20 Final

The Pretoria Capitals secured a spot in the Betway SA20 final with a commanding 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Chasing 171, the Capitals reached 172/3 in 18.3 overs, thanks to a mature run-chase from young guns Bryce Parsons and Dewald Brevis.

Parsons compiled 60 from 44 balls, while Brevis displayed calm and patience before accelerating to the finish with an unbeaten 75 from just 38 balls, including four fours and seven sixes.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted 170/7 after choosing to bat, with Jonny Bairstow's 50 from 36 balls laying a platform.

Quinton de Kock (19), Tristan Stubbs (26) and Jordan Hermann (41) contributed, but wickets from Keshav Maharaj (2/24) and Parsons (3/10) restricted them.

A late cameo from James Coles (17 off 4) added some respectability to the total.

The Capitals' chase was built on a 91-run partnership between Parsons and Brevis, who expertly rotated strike and hit boundaries at crucial moments.

The win sends the Capitals to the final at Newlands on Sunday.

After their top spot league finish, the Sunrisers will have another bite at the cherry against the winner of the Paarl Royals and the Joburg Super Kings who face-off in the eliminator on Thursday.

Pictured above: Dewald Brevis

Source: @pretoriacapitals