South Africa: Sundowns Back On Top As PSL Resumes

22 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

The Betway Premiership returned from its mid-season Afcon break with the four midweek fixtures seeing wins for Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch FC, and TS Galaxy.

The Brazilians reclaimed first place on Monday with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College at Loftus Versfeld.

Goals from Arthur Sales and Brayan Leon lifted them to 29 points, edging ahead of Orlando Pirates (28), who do have two games in hand.

Chiefs narrowed the gap to two points with a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, with Aden McCarthy's strike proving decisive.

Stellenbosch edged Sekhukhune United 1-0 away, thanks to a goal from new signing Tshegofatso Mabasa, moving them four points clear of the relegation playoff zone.

In Wednesday's only game, TS Galaxy rose to fifth with a 2-0 home win against Marumo Gallants that saw second-half goals from Mory Keita and Victor Letsoalo. Gallants remain 12th, winless in five league matches.

The league continues this weekend with five fixtures, highlighted by Sekhukhune United hosting Orlando Pirates in Polokwane on Saturday.

PSL MIDWEEK RESULTS:

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Orbit College

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Golden Arrows

Sekhukhune United 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

TS Galaxy 2-0 Marumo Gallants

