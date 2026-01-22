Kenya: Sanghrajka Named New Stanchart Md After Ngari's Retirement

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has appointed Birju Sanghrajka as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following the planned retirement of current MD Kariuki Ngari in April.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals and will take effect after Ngari's term ends on April 16, 2026.

Sanghrajka is currently the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Coverage for Kenya and has served as an Executive Director on the bank's Board since July 2021.

"He brings over 26 years' experience with Standard Chartered, having held senior roles in Corporate and Investment Banking across Kenya, the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates," the bank said in a statement.

The lender added that Sanghrajka's deep client relationships, cross-border expertise and track record in building strong teams and delivering innovative solutions position him well to lead the bank into its next phase of sustainable, value-driven growth.

The appointment follows the announcement of Ngari's retirement after more than a decade at the lender. Ngari joined Standard Chartered in 2009 as Executive Director for Kenya and Head of Consumer Banking for East Africa before rising to MD and CEO. Prior to joining StanChart, he served as Retail Banking Director at Barclays.

"The Board congratulates Birju on his appointment and is confident that he will successfully steer the Bank through its next phase of growth," the statement said.