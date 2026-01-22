Kenya: Tumalock.Com Launches Operations in Kenya to Enhance Safe E-Commerce Transactions

Nairobi — Tumalock.com, an innovative online transaction security platform, has officially launched its operations in Kenya, aiming to combat the rising tide of online fraud and scams that threaten the rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

Rogers Kimutai, CEO of Tumalock, emphasized the surge in digital transactions and the corresponding increase in fraud-related incidents, causing significant financial losses for both buyers and sellers.

"With the growth of online trade, the risk of fraud has become a major concern. Tumalock.com is here to provide a trusted solution that ensures security and confidence in e-commerce," he said.

Tumalock's platform offers a secure escrow service that holds the buyer's payment in a trusted account while the seller ships the goods. The funds remain inaccessible to the seller until the buyer confirms receipt and satisfaction with the delivered items. This process ensures protection for both parties throughout the transaction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The transaction process is simple: The buyer locks payment to the seller's number (Seller must have a Tumalock account ) and Seller delivers purchased items or services via any trusted transport company.

Upon receipt, the buyer unlocks payment after confirming the goods or services are delivered as agreed.

"Tumalock's innovative approach aims to foster trust and transparency in Kenya's e-commerce landscape, encouraging more secure online trade and boosting consumer confidence." he added.

He urged Kenyans to download and register on the Tumalock app via a link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.math3wsl3vi.tumalock

Kenya's digital market is experiencing a rise in e-commerce fraud, including scams from third-party sellers, account takeovers, phishing attacks, and counterfeit goods.

These issues have led to significant consumer losses, prompting investigations by authorities such as the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), especially concerning platforms like Jumia and Jiji. Common tactics by fraudulent traders include requesting direct payments, sending malicious links, and failing to deliver promised goods.

Tumalock's entry into the market seeks to address these challenges by promoting safer online transactions and increasing consumer awareness about secure e-commerce practices.