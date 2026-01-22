Zimbabwe: Water Relief As Major Dams Reach Near Full Capacity

22 January 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The country's major dams are averaging 89.1 percent full as at 21 January 2026, a significant improvement from 70.9 percent recorded during the same period last year reflecting strong inflows from the current rainy season, authorities have confirmed.

The latest update from Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) shows the country's water situation has improved significantly being attributed to increased inflows from the current rainy season which boosted water shortages across most catchment areas in the country.

Several key dams are now at full capacity including Tugwi- Mukosi, Lake Mutirikwi, Zhovhe, Siya, Arcadia, Mtshabezi, Bubi- Lupane, Masembura, Silalabuhwa, Harava and Seke while others such as Manyuchi (99.5 percent) and Manjirenji (94.6 percent) are nearing full supply.

ZINWA said the improved national average represents a nearly 18 percentage-point increase compared to January 2025 when dam levels were significantly lower following inconsistent rainfall patterns.

The improved water levels are expected to ease pressure on major urban centres.

Lake Chivero which supplies water to the Harare Metropolitan Province is currently 73.3 percent full, while Manyame Dam stands at 82.2 percent offering cautious optimism for the capital's water security.

However, the update also highlights uneven water distribution across the country.

Mazowe Dam remains critically low at 10.7 percent while Inyankuni is at 17.6 percent, Mzingwane at 30.1 percent and Upper and Lower Ncema at 36.1 percent.

