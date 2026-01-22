Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Pushes for Inclusive Government

The People's Unity Party (PUP) has called for an inclusive government if President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term is extended to 2030 saying opposition groups, churches and civil society should be brought into any new political arrangement.

Speaking in Harare yesterday, PUP leader Herbert Chamuka said his party broadly supported the ruling ZANU-PF's development plans but warned that extending the president's term beyond its constitutional end in 2028 could not be done without wider political buy-in.

Zimbabwe is currently guided by Vision 2030, a national blueprint aimed at turning the country into an upper-middle-income economy.

But proposals to keep Mnangagwa in office for two more years have triggered fresh debate.

"Stretching the president's term to 2030 is not a bad idea. But it must be inclusive. Opposition parties, civil society organisations, churches and citizens must be part of that process." said Chamuka

He argued that a divided opposition had allowed ZANU-PF to dominate elections since independence in 1980.

"When elections come, we field many candidates while ZANU-PF presents one," he said adding that opposition unity had weakened since the death of former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamuka said an inclusive government would allow opposition parties to contribute policy ideas on wages, the currency, media freedom and economic recovery.

He also suggested that broader political participation could help Zimbabwe re-engage with the international community.

"Zimbabwe as a country is not sanctioned -- individuals and the ruling party are. If government accommodates us, sanctions can be lifted," he said

He criticised what he called confrontational opposition politics saying protests had failed to improve people's lives and urged parties to work with the government instead of relying on Western support.

In a controversial proposal, Chamuka also suggested scrapping elections in favour of a unified political arrangement arguing that national unity was more important than electoral competition.

President Mnangagwa has previously described himself as a "constitutionalist" and said he has no intention of extending his rule.

However, divisions have emerged within ZANU-PF with some senior figures reportedly opposed to the plan.

Any extension would require a constitutional amendment, which must be approved by parliament and backed by a national referendum.

ZANU-PF recently said it would begin the process of extending Mr Mnangagwa's term by two years potentially keeping him in office until 2030.

The move was endorsed at the party's annual conference in Mutare where delegates instructed the government to start drafting the necessary legislation according to Justice Minister and ZANU-PF legal secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi.