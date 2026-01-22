Somalia: Israeli President Meets Somaliland Leader Cirro At Davos Amid Push for Recognition

22 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Davos, Switzerland — Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he met with Somaliland leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the two discussed matters related to diplomatic relations between their administrations.

Herzog described the meeting as part of broader talks on cooperation and mutual interests, but did not provide further details on the outcomes of the discussions.

Meanwhile, Cirro reportedly used the Davos platform to promote Somaliland's case for international recognition, describing the administration as meeting the criteria for statehood.

The move has drawn strong opposition from Somalia's federal government, which has repeatedly stressed that Somaliland is part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and condemned any actions that could undermine the country's unity and sovereignty.

Reports also indicate that Cirro's visit to Switzerland was not publicly announced beforehand, and he reportedly entered the country discreetly without formal notification to relevant international bodies.

