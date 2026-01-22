Kenya: Jubilee Party Names New Leadership Team Ahead of 2027 Elections

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party has announced a major reorganisation of its leadership as it intensifies preparations for the August 2027 General Election.

The changes were endorsed during a National Executive Council meeting at the party headquarters, chaired by party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

The party said "a comprehensive revitalization of its structures at both the national and grassroots levels" was essential as the country heads to the 2027 general election, citing lessons drawn from the 2022 polls and growing concern over the country's direction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the changes, Jeremiah Kioni who was the party's Secretary General has been appointed Deputy Party Leader, marking a key leadership transition at the top of the party.

Kioni's former position of Secretary General has been taken over by Moitalel Ole Kenta, a former Narok North MP who served two consecutive terms between 2013 and 2022. The party described Ole Kenta as a seasoned politician and a fearless advocate for social justice, equity and inclusive development, committed to advancing a fair and prosperous future for all Kenyans.

Former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi has been appointed National Chairperson. Jubilee said Kemosi, an advocate of the High Court, brings legal expertise, parliamentary experience and extensive grassroots engagement that will be critical in reforming and strengthening the party.

Businessman Yassin Noor has been named Organising Secretary, having previously served as Deputy Secretary General. The party said Noor's background in public administration and governance, gained through service in various state institutions, will be instrumental in strengthening party organisation.

Former MP and Senator Kembi Gitura has been appointed Director of Elections. Jubilee said Gitura brings extensive experience in politics, public administration and institutional governance, having served in the National Assembly, the Senate and in various strategic national roles, including diplomatic and parastatal leadership positions.

The NEC also appointed Zack Kinuthia as Deputy Secretary General. Jubilee described Kinuthia, a former Education Chief Administrative Secretary, as a youthful and outspoken leader with experience in student leadership, party politics and public service.

At the county level, Nairobi MCA and Deputy Speaker Paul Kados has been appointed National Chairperson of the MCA's Caucus, with the party citing his nearly two decades of experience in City Hall and strong grassroots networks across Nairobi County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the National Secretariat, advocate Dann Mwangi, who has expressed interest in teh Molo parliamentary seat, was named Executive Director.

Mwangi previously served as a political and legal adviser in the Executive Office of the President, held directorship roles in state corporations and served as Chief Executive Officer of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The party challenged the new officials to "hit the ground running," "aggressively recruit new members," and undertake "sustained grassroots party activations," while remaining "inclusive, consultative, and responsive to the aspirations of the party members and the Kenyan people."