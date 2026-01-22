Kenya: Sunshine Development Tour Lauded for Creating New Continental Pathways for Golf

Nairobi — The inaugural Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) East Africa Swing has been hailed for creating clear and credible pathways for professional golfers across Africa while strengthening Kenya's position as a regional golf hub.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing, the Tour Promoter Charles Gacheru praised the collective effort that made the tour possible.

"What we have been able to do together with our partners is to create a product not just for Kenya, but for the whole of Africa," said Gacheru.

"We are very thankful to the professionals who spend their own money to come and compete here. At the end of the day, if we put tournaments together and the professionals do not come, we have nothing."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Gacheru also called on sponsors and corporate partners to consider supporting golfers directly, noting that while events such as the Magical Kenya Open attract sponsorship, individual players often carry the financial burden of competing.

"Even as we sponsor tournaments, we ask our partners to also think about sponsoring the professionals as individuals. They need support to travel, train, and compete," he said.

He also highlighted the strong working relationship between the Sunshine Development Tour and the Sunshine Tour of South Africa, which has provided African players with real progression opportunities.

"Because of our partnership with the Sunshine Tour, we have had players like Njoroge going to play in South Africa, Ronald Rugumayo earning opportunities, Celestin Nsanzuwera competing in South Africa, and Naom Wafula progressing to the Sunshine Ladies Tour. These opportunities are all courtesy of the Sunshine Tour pathway."

Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Patrick Obath underscored the strategic importance of the East Africa Swing.

"Towards the end of last year, we signed a recognition agreement with the Sunshine Development Tour," said Obath. "This meant that points earned on the Sunshine Development Tour would count towards the selection of regional and international professionals for the Magical Kenya Open."

He noted that the partnership had already delivered tangible benefits during the season.

"It has really helped over the course of this year, and we are very grateful to the Sunshine Development Tour for agreeing to work with us on that basis."

Kenya Golf Federation Chairman Philip Ocholla described the Tour as a vital link in Kenya's long-term golf development structure, connecting junior, amateur and professional pathways.

"This event culminates a very important series for our players," said Ocholla. "The strength of golf development in Kenya is now directed through the Junior Golf Foundation, which feeds into our amateur series, and the amateur series now feeds into professional golf."

He commended IMG Kenya and the Sunshine Tour for their role in expanding competitive opportunities for local players.

"With the effort that IMG has put in place together with the Sunshine Tour, our players have now competed in over 14 events. That prepares them well to face visiting professionals at the Magical Kenya Open, and we are confident they will be ready."

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Shadrack Maluki reaffirmed the committee's commitment to transforming sport across the country, with golf playing a key role in that vision.

"We are looking at transforming all sports in this country because all talent matters, and golf is part of that journey," said Maluki. "We will walk this journey together, and I am very happy to see strong partnerships and leadership involved in this transformation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration across federations as essential to sustained success.

"Let us walk the journey together as an Olympic movement, together with golf and other federations."

The inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing featured ten tournaments across East Africa, attracted over 220 players from across Africa, and delivered a first-of-its-kind mixed-field professional tour in the region.

Njoroge Kibugu finished as the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit champion with 1,497 points, recording four tournament victories, including the final leg at Karen.

Rwanda's Celestin Nsanzuwera placed second with 1,317 points, backed by two tournament wins and a season marked by steady scoring.

Kakamega Sports Club's Dismas Indiza completed the top three on 753 points, highlighted by one tournament victory at Ruiru Sports Club.