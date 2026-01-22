Uganda: Uneb Dismisses Reports of Delay in 2025 Ple Results Release

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has refuted reports suggesting that the release of the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results was delayed due to a national internet shutdown on January 14, 2026.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Uneb described the reports as misleading and fake, noting that they had caused unnecessary anxiety among candidates, parents, and school administrators across the country.

Uneb clarified that the marking, verification, and quality assurance processes for the 2025 PLE were progressing as planned and had not been disrupted by the temporary internet interruption.

"The release date will be announced in due course. There is no cause for alarm. The process is continuing as planned," said Jennifer Kalule-Musamba, the Board's Principal Public Relations Officer.

The Board further cautioned the public against fraudsters who have reportedly been impersonating members of the Uneb Security Committee to extort money from school heads.

According to Uneb, the impostors claim they can alter candidates' results or remove names from malpractice lists in exchange for payment.

Uneb stressed that it does not offer any services related to influencing examination outcomes and warned schools not to engage with individuals making such claims.

The Board urged anyone encountering suspected fraud to report the matter to the police or contact Uneb through its toll-free lines, 0800-111-427 and 0800-211-077.

Uneb also assured the public that whistleblowers would be protected in line with its established whistleblower policy.

As anticipation builds around the release of the 2025 PLE results, UNEB reiterated its commitment to transparency, integrity, and fairness in the national examinations process.