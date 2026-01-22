Uganda: Entebbe Mayor Calls for Better Voter Sensitisation

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda has called on the Uganda Electoral Commission (UEC) to enhance public awareness of polling dates for key local elections, including District Chairpersons and Municipality Mayors.

Rulinda made the remarks after casting his vote at Lake Victoria Primary School, where he spoke to journalists about the need for clearer communication surrounding election dates.

He suggested that the UEC either provide more targeted voter sensitisation or consider merging the polling days for these positions to reduce voter confusion and boost turnout.

"We need better sensitisation to ensure that all eligible voters understand the election schedule," Rulinda said. "Many voters are unclear about when to vote for different positions, which could lead to low participation. Merging the polling days might simplify the process and ensure that voters cast their ballots for all relevant positions on the same day."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Local authorities have assured the public that security agencies are fully prepared to ensure a safe and orderly election process.

"We are committed to the protection of life and property, and we will not tolerate any form of lawlessness during this critical period," said a statement from local security officials.

Security forces have been working in joint operations with other agencies to maintain peace in todays elections.

Citizens have been thanked for their cooperation, and authorities reassured the public that all necessary measures are in place to prevent any election-related violence or disturbances.