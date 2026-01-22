Uganda: National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board Sees Eightfold Rise in Non-Tax Revenue

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has seen a significant surge in its annual non-tax revenue collections, growing from Shs1.14 billion in financial year 2019/2020 to Shs8.79 billion in financial year 2024/2025.

This eightfold rise is attributed to improved licensing, revised fee structures, and strengthened compliance systems.

"We have seen a remarkable growth in our revenue collections, from Shs17.4 billion in 2015/2016 to Shs323 billion in 2024/2025," Bernard Winyi, the Acting Executive Director of the Board, said while presenting budget estimates to the Finance Committee of Parliament.

For the first half of the running financial year 2025/2026, the Board has collected Shs176.7 billion, with a target of Shs391 billion by the end of the financial year.

Legislators commended the Board's efforts, with Mp Paul Omara (Otuke County) pledging to lobby for more budgetary support. "We commend the Board for its momentum in growing its non-tax revenue," Omara said.

However, Sheema Municipality MP, Hon. Dicksons Kateshumbwa, questioned the Board's capacity to curb illicit gaming machines, suggesting collaboration with local government structures to identify illegal operators.

"How do you plan to work with parish chiefs and other local leaders to identify and deal with these illegal operators?" Kateshumbwa asked.