Botswana: Bogosi Pillar of National Unity and Governance

Gaborone — Vice President and Minister of Finance, Mr Ndaba Gaolathe, has reaffirmed government's respect for the country's traditional leadership, describing Ntlo ya Dikgosi as a vital pillar of national unity, cultural preservation and democratic stability.

Addressing Dikgosi during a sitting in Gaborone on January 22, Mr Gaolathe emphasised that the counsel of traditional leaders, grounded in lived experience and custom, remained essential in shaping principled leadership and sound governance.

He praised Dikgosi for serving as the custodians of the nation's moral compass, bridging the gap between Botswana's rich heritage and modern democratic systems.

"Progress without heritage is fragile and leadership without wisdom is hollow," Mr Gaolathe said, adding that the nation's enduring stability was anchored in the noble traditions upheld by Bogosi.

The engagement marked a significant milestone in the working relationship between the Finance Ministry and Ntlo ya Dikgosi, building on their inaugural meeting in Palapye in January last year.

Mr Gaolathe commended the members for their focus on key national briefings, including the National Development Plan 12, Bonno National Housing Programme, updates on National Health Insurance and Foot and Mouth Disease as well as the Forensic audits and Industrial Court matters.

"These engagements will deepen the understanding of government programmes and strengthen the quality of your advisory role to Parliament," he said.

On institutional matters, Mr Gaolathe acknowledged submissions regarding the conditions of service for Dikgosi. He said he was confident that ongoing dialogue would yield practical solutions to improve service delivery and member well-being.

He also highlighted the recent consultation between Ntlo ya Dikgosi and President Advocate Duma Boko regarding the proposed Constitutional Court.

He said such interaction was a landmark moment in reinforcing the relationship between traditional and elected leadership.

In his closing remarks, Mr Gaolathe urged Dikgosi to remain steadfast in their roles as a unifying force, promoting social cohesion and justice through the customary courts to ensure continued nation-building.

BOPA