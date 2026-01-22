Egypt: Salah Future Down to Manager and Club - Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai says he spoke to Mohamed Salah "almost every day" when he was at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but has refused to speculate on the Egypt forward's future at Liverpool.

Salah has been included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League match in Marseille on Wednesday following his return from AFCON.

There is uncertainty over the 33-year-old's future following an explosive interview during which he said his relationship with manager Arne Slot had broken down - but Szoboszlai would give no insight into the forward's situation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"That's between me and him. He will come back and then we keep on going. It's the decision between the manager and the club," the 25-year-old said.

Asked if he had much contact with Salah since he left Merseyside on 15 December, Szoboszlai added: "Yes, to be honest, almost every day. We speak about everything. I'm following him, I guess he is following me. We talk a lot."

Salah last played for Liverpool in their 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton on 13 December.

Slot said last week he is "happy" to have Salah back - and Saturday's draw against Burnley illustrated why.

Liverpool had 32 shots, of which 11 were on target, but only scored once despite having an xG of 2.95. Szoboszlai also missed a penalty.

"That's the first time we have played really well against a low block and created a lot of chances," said the Hungary attacking midfielder.

"We had loads of guys in the box, we had crosses and shots. That is what we have to aim for against Marseille but they don't have a low block - they try to play from the back and we have to be ready for this too."

Szoboszlai also defended himself against accusations by Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane of being "disrespectful" during the FA Cup tie last week.

Barnsley scored when the Liverpool midfielder attempted a back heel deep inside his own box, and Hourihane suggested Szoboszlai would not have tried it against bigger clubs.

"Personally, it's been a tough week," said Szoboszlai. "I made a mistake against Barnsley but I have to make it clear it wasn't disrespectful and I would do the same against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"I didn't want to give it back to Giorgi [Mamardashvili]. I tried to pretend I was playing it back. I then missed a penalty against Burnley but I'm going to keep on going, I'm going to take the next one and I'm going to score - I'm pretty sure."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Szoboszlai's miss on Saturday was his second from 22 attempts from the penalty spot but he is happy to continue in the role when Salah is not on the pitch.

"Yes, one time against the post and now the crossbar," added Szoboszlai, who revealed talks are ongoing over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2028.

"The next one is in. If he [Salah] comes back, he is the first penalty taker.

"He will give me some advice on what to think about when you miss as he's missed a couple of times but he forgets what has happened."-BBC