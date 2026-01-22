Sudan: OCHA - 2k+ Families Trapped Without Aid in North Darfur

North Darfur — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has expressed its deep concern about the situation of thousands of civilians who have been cut off from aid in North Darfur. According to OCHA, local partners reported that at least 2,000 families are trapped in the Qardi and Umm Saad valleys in the Karnoi and Umm Baru areas of North Darfur.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed that the fighting in the region is severely hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid. The office called on all parties to protect civilians and ensure rapid, safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access to those in need.

The conflict continues to cause displacement of the population in Kordofan. The International Organization for Migration estimates that nearly 3,000 people were displaced between January 15 and 19 from the towns of Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan State, with some heading towards areas in White Nile state.

The two besieged cities of Kadugli and Dilling are facing worsening acute food insecurity, according to the United Nations, with famine conditions confirmed in Kadugli and similar levels of acute food insecurity in Dilling.

In White Nile state, local authorities and UN humanitarian partners reported that nearly 2,000 people have arrived in Kosti city in the past three weeks, further straining already overburdened services. According to the UN, some 19,500 people have fled from Kordofan to White Nile State since late October.

The United Nations and its partners in Sudan are calling for $2.9 billion to fund the humanitarian needs and response plan to reach more than 20 million people in need.