Eritrea: Seminar On Harmful Practices in Adi-Keih Sub-Zone

21 January 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

A seminar focusing on harmful practices and the rights of children has been conducted for religious leaders, influential individuals, and village elders in the Adi-Keih sub-zone.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with the offices of the Ministries of Labor and Social Welfare and Health, as well as the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the sub-zone.

At the seminar, Mr. Woldeab Gebrezgiabher, head of health facilities in the sub-zone, gave an extensive briefing on the rights of children and the consequences of underage marriages, and called on participants to conduct sustained promotional activities with a view to enhancing public awareness.

Noting that promotional activities aimed at raising public awareness on eradicating harmful practices in general, and underage marriages in particular, have been conducted on a sustained basis, Ms. Meselesh Legese, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the sub-zone, said that the seminar will make a significant contribution to the eradication of harmful practices.

Noting that underage marriage is punishable by law, Ms. Medhanit Girmay, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch, called on participants to play their due part in the ongoing efforts to eradicate harmful practices.

