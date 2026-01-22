Rwanda: Vehicles Registered in Rwanda Pass 390,000

Vehicles registered in Rwanda have been on the rise for at least the past five fiscal years, according to the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA).

RRA's Tax Statistics for the fiscal year 2024/25, published in November 2025, shows a sustained increase, with the total number of registered vehicles reached 394,157 in 2024/25, up from 276,925 in 2020/21, underscoring an overall consistent upward trend. The figures are about private vehicles only.

On a year-on-year basis, registrations increased by 47,571 vehicles (or 13.7 per cent) from 2023/24. Between 2020/21 and 2024/25, the vehicle fleet increased by 42.3 per cent.

Motorbikes, sedans and SUVs lead

Motorbikes remained the largest category throughout the period, followed by sedans and SUVs. These were followed by pick-ups, trucks, buses, vehicles classified as "others," and trailers.

For instance, in 2024/25, all types of vehicles in Rwanda recorded growth compared to the previous year, with motorbikes reaching 215,097, up from 186,509 in 2023/24, representing a 15.4 per cent increase.

Sedans grew by 12.7 per cent to 60,993. SUVs rose by 17.3 per cent to 50,631. Trucks increased 13.7 per cent to 17,554. Buses reached 14,824, up by 7.8 per cent, while trailers rose to 3,531, marking a 21 per cent jump.

Alexis Habimana, Sales Manager at Akagera Motors, a vehicle trading company, said the increase in vehicles is evident to everyone, pointing out that traffic itself clearly shows a sharp rise.

The growth, he said, cannot be attributed only to car dealers or sellers, as many individuals import vehicles privately, including from grey markets in manufacturing countries such as China and from Europe.

Habimana pointed out that the rise in vehicle ownership is driven by multiple factors, including the growing purchasing power of Rwandans.

"Mobility today is no longer a luxury--it is a necessity," he said. "People need to move, and once someone has some means, they feel the need to acquire a vehicle that enables them to move around easily."

Noel Nkurikiye, Secretary General of the Rwanda Professional Truck Drivers' Union, told The New Times that the increasing number of vehicles reflects growth in Rwanda's economy.

He added that as the number of trucks rises, more jobs are created -- drivers find employment, fuel stations benefit, and economic activity expands as overall vehicle numbers increase.

"This means the national economy is growing," he said, explaining that trucks are used to transport rice, sugar, construction materials, and other essential commodities.

When Rwandans own more vehicles, he observed, money that would otherwise be paid to foreign truck owners remains within the country and is instead paid to Rwandans.