Rwanda: Feed Shortages, Imports Drive Up Costs for Livestock Farmers

Animal feed prices continue to rise across Rwanda, piling pressure on livestock farmers and raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of meat, milk and egg production.

The challenge has come into sharp focus as senators conduct nationwide consultations, which began on January 20 and run through January 28, to assess livestock development initiatives, with a particular emphasis on access to affordable, high-quality animal feed.

Farmers and feed manufacturers say soaring costs driven by cereal shortages and heavy reliance on imports are squeezing producers across the value chain.

Soaring animal feed prices

Livestock farmers say the most immediate challenge is the sharp rise in feed prices.

Jean-Claude Shirimpumu, a Gicumbi District-based farmer and chairperson of the Rwanda Pig Farmers' Association, said prices have more than doubled since 2022, eroding already thin profit margins.

"In 2022, a kilogramme of pig feed cost about Rwf270. Even Rwf300 was considered expensive. Today, the same kilogramme costs around Rwf600," he said.

According to Shirimpumu, the surge has made livestock production increasingly unaffordable for many farmers.

Competition between human and animal food needs

He explained that animal feed depends heavily on cereals that are also staple foods for people, particularly maize and soybeans.

"Cereals account for over 70 per cent of animal feed ingredients," he said, noting that maize production is insufficient to meet demand from both households and the livestock sector.

As a result, producers are forced to rely on imports, which further drives up prices.

High production costs, limited gains for farmers

Despite rising feed costs, prices for livestock products have not increased at the same pace, squeezing farmers' profitability.

In 2022, when animal feed cost about Rwf300 per kilogramme, a kilogramme of live pig sold for around Rwf2,200. Today, with feed prices at roughly Rwf600 per kilogramme, the live pig price has only increased to about Rwf2,500.

Meanwhile, pork retails at butcheries for between Rwf4,000 and Rwf5,000 per kilogramme.

Jean de Dieu Hakizimana, chairperson of the Rwanda Poultry Industry Association, said high feed prices remain the single biggest challenge facing poultry producers.

"Even though feed factories are spread across the country, prices remain high. Producing meat or eggs has become expensive, and in some cases farmers operate at a loss," he said.

Hakizimana noted that feed prices are typically revised upwards every two to three months due to maize shortages and reliance on imported soybeans. A kilogramme of layer feed now costs more than Rwf700.

Shirimpumu added that a pig farmer uses about four kilogrammes of feed costing roughly Rwf2,500 to produce one kilogramme of pork, excluding other expenses such as veterinary drugs, labour, water and housing.

"This situation discourages farmers across the sector. If no action is taken, people may exit livestock farming, forcing the country to import meat, eggs and milk," he warned.

Reliance on imported raw materials

Feed manufacturers point to limited domestic supply of raw materials as a major driver of high prices.

Pacifique Mutaganzwa, Human Resources Manager at Gorilla Feed, said dependence on imports exposes producers to foreign exchange losses, particularly due to payments made in US dollars amid the depreciation of the Rwandan franc.

Soybean meal accounting for about 40 per cent of feed composition is mainly imported from India, while vitamins and concentrates are also sourced abroad. Soybean meal costs about Rwf1,000 per kilogramme upon entry into the country.

Maize makes up roughly 50 per cent of feed formulations, with 80-90 per cent sourced locally. However, once domestic stocks run out, manufacturers are forced to import.

"Currently, maize sells at about Rwf600 per kilogramme. When you add premixes, total feed costs rise significantly," Mutaganzwa said.

Insufficient domestic production

Mutaganzwa said Rwanda's agricultural output remains insufficient to meet demand from both humans and livestock.

"What people eat is the same as what animals eat. Even maize bran rarely sells below Rwf400 per kilogramme," he said.

He estimated that 65-67 per cent of feed raw materials are sourced locally, with the rest imported. Although Gorilla Feed has the capacity to produce about 5,000 tonnes per month, actual output averages around 2,500 tonnes due to inconsistent availability and high costs of raw materials.

Industry players agree that the long-term solution lies in boosting domestic agricultural production.

"If maize, soybeans and cassava were sufficiently produced locally, we would source everything at home and reduce exchange-rate losses," Mutaganzwa said, adding that while the idea of strategic cereal reserves is sound, current production levels remain too low.

Government response

Addressing senators on January 19, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Telesphore Ndabamenye, said land use consolidation must be rethought to boost production of maize, soybeans and other key crops. He also emphasised expanding fodder production and building reserves of by-products such as maize bran and molasses.

Ndabamenye highlighted the rollout of Food Basket Sites (FoBaSi), priority production zones launched this fiscal year to raise productivity through concentrated investment. The programme targets yield increases of at least 50 per cent per season across more than 587,000 hectares.

"National average maize yield is about two tonnes per hectare. Within Food Basket Sites, we aim to reach at least six tonnes per hectare," he said.

Data presented to senators showed Rwanda's annual maize demand exceeds 874,000 tonnes, while production stood at just over 627,000 tonnes in 2024, forcing the country to import more than 137,000 tonnes.

Ndabamenye said irrigation, mechanisation, improved access to finance and better utilisation of feed factories currently operating at 40-60 per cent capacity are critical to closing the gap.