Rwanda: Demob Commission, Dallaire Institute Host Workshop On Protection of Children Affected By Armed Conflict

The Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC), in partnership with the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security, organised a one-day capacity-building workshop on legal frameworks, child protection standards, psychosocial support, and reintegration approaches for former child combatants.

The workshop held at Mutobo Demobilisation and Reintegration Centre in Musanze District on Wednesday, January 21, was aimed at strengthening the capacity of staff involved in the protection and rehabilitation of children affected by armed conflict.

The training targeted staff directly involved in daily protection and rehabilitation activities, particularly those working with children who were formerly recruited by the FDLR in DR Congo and later repatriated to Rwanda.

While opening the session, the RDRC Secretary General, Francis Musoni, emphasised that the workshop would significantly enhance the professional competencies of the staff in protecting and rehabilitating children formerly associated with the FDLR genocidal militia.

"The purpose of this workshop is to deepen our understanding of cases involving children who participated in armed conflicts as combatants, to address their psychological challenges, and to provide them with moral and civic education. This will enable them to change their lives, reintegrate into society, and contribute to national development," Musoni said.

Since its establishment in 2001, the Mutobo centre has received a total of 677 children including 48 girls who were involved as child soldiers in the FDLR. These children have since been successfully reintegrated into their communities. Currently, the centre is hosting 25 children who will be released into the community after completing a three-month civic training programme.

With technical support from the Dallaire Institute, participants gained practical knowledge and skills to ensure that former child combatants receive comprehensive, rights-based, and sustainable reintegration support.

François Bisengimana, an official from the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security, highlighted that Rwanda has ratified several international treaties aimed at protecting children.

These include the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the Optional Protocol to the CRC on the involvement of children in armed conflict, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers, among others.

"Preventing the involvement of children in conflict and violence is the most effective way to achieve lasting peace and security and to protect communities," Bisengimana said.

Immaculate Umuganwa, a nurse at Mutobo, described the workshop as beneficial, noting that participants learned how to listen to children formerly associated with the FDLR and other armed groups, understand their backgrounds, and explore the reasons that led them to join such groups.

"Being open with these children helps us earn their trust, which allows us to give them hope for a better future," Umuganwa said.