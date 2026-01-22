Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Super Cup Set for February 6

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has confirmed that the second edition of the Rwanda Super Cup will take place on February 6, serving as the official curtain-raiser for the 2026 basketball season.

The Super Cup, introduced following the 2023 FERWABA General Assembly, brings together the national league champions and the Rwanda Cup winners in a one-off showdown.

In the men's category, reigning league champions APR will face Rwanda Cup holders Tigers. APR lifted the 2025 league title, while Tigers claimed the domestic cup.

In the women's category, REG will take on APR. REG completed a domestic double by winning both the league title and the Rwanda Cup, with APR finishing as runners-up in the latter.

Both matches will be decided in a single-game format, played over 40 minutes across four quarters.

The 2026 men's and women's league seasons are scheduled to tip off on February 8.