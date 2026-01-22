Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Super Cup Set for February 6

21 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has confirmed that the second edition of the Rwanda Super Cup will take place on February 6, serving as the official curtain-raiser for the 2026 basketball season.

The Super Cup, introduced following the 2023 FERWABA General Assembly, brings together the national league champions and the Rwanda Cup winners in a one-off showdown.

Also read: Basketball: APR wins inaugural Super Cup

In the men's category, reigning league champions APR will face Rwanda Cup holders Tigers. APR lifted the 2025 league title, while Tigers claimed the domestic cup.

Also read: Basketball: REG dethrone APR to lift Rwanda Cup 2025

In the women's category, REG will take on APR. REG completed a domestic double by winning both the league title and the Rwanda Cup, with APR finishing as runners-up in the latter.

Both matches will be decided in a single-game format, played over 40 minutes across four quarters.

The 2026 men's and women's league seasons are scheduled to tip off on February 8.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.