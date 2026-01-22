Rwanda: Camara Scores Late in Al Merrikh Comeback Draw Against Rayon

An 88th-minute equaliser from Moise Camara earned Al Merrikh SC a dramatic 2-2 draw against Rayon Sports at Kigali Pele Stadium in Nyamirambo on Wednesday, January 21.

Rayon Sports appeared on course for their first victory of 2026 after taking a commanding 2-0 lead into halftime, but the Sudanese side staged a spirited second-half comeback to deny the Blues all three points.

Both teams started the match aggressively in search of an early breakthrough, and it was Rayon Sports who struck first in the 8th minute. Gloire Tambwe rose highest to head home a fine goal from a Ben Aziz Dao cross.

Despite going ahead, the Blues continued to push forward and doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute. Faustin Kitoko Likau finished from close range inside the box, giving Rayon a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The momentum shifted dramatically after halftime. Rayon struggled from the restart as Al Merrikh emerged with renewed intensity, despite head coach Darko Nović watching from the stands due to suspension. Assistant coach Dragan Ćulum took charge on the touchline and adopted a more attacking approach.

The change paid off almost immediately, as Al Merrikh reduced the deficit just three minutes into the second half. Bachir Bangoura beat several defenders and rounded goalkeeper Yves Mugisha before slotting into an empty net.

Rayon's troubles deepened late in the game when Moise Camara struck the equaliser in the 88th minute, completing Al Merrikh's comeback.

The hosts applied late pressure in search of a winner, but their efforts came to nothing. Returnee Fall Ngagne, playing his first match since sustaining an injury in February 2025, was unable to convert his chances despite coming close on a couple of occasions.

The draw leaves Rayon Sports ninth on the league table with 26 points, one behind Mukura VS, whom they will face next in a fixture that will conclude the first round of the season.

Al Merrikh, meanwhile, remain fourth with 32 points, three adrift of league leaders and rivals Al Hilal. The two Sudanese sides are set to meet in what will be the first-ever Sudanese derby to be played in the Rwanda Premier League.