Rwanda: Electronic Versus Manual Skills

With the advancement of digital technology, almost everything--including learning--has moved online. With just a click on a laptop or mobile phone, you can gather vast amounts of information on virtually any subject on earth. People are now learning music, dance, and yoga through online classes.

Also read: Health issues with online work

Corrections in language such as grammar and spelling, simple calculations, and many other tasks are easily handled by digital devices. In a way, many functions once performed by the human brain are now being carried out by electronic devices.

ALSO READ: Mitigating health challenges in era of remote work, learning

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While growing up, I observed small-time vendors - mostly illiterate or barely literate - who were extremely efficient in mental calculations and unit conversions, without any electronic assistance. In contrast, for the same tasks, an average student or white-collar worker today often resorts to a calculator. Until about two decades ago, most people remembered many phone numbers by heart. Now, phone numbers are rarely remembered because they are stored in mobile phones. Losing a phone therefore becomes a major loss, as along with numbers, important documents are also lost.

Before the widespread use of computers, people relied on their own minds for language checks. Spellings were learned by rote, and dictionaries were consulted whenever there was difficulty.

Today, not even a second is spared to think independently. Autocorrection fixes spelling errors, grammatical mistakes are corrected automatically, and meanings or translations of difficult words are available with a click. Those fond of music and dance are making videos with the help of apps, sometimes without putting in sustained effort. With artificial intelligence, every kind of modification has now become possible.

Everything has become smoother for tech-savvy people, whose numbers have risen worldwide in recent decades. However, learning and working predominantly with electronic devices is bound to affect brain development in growing adults. It may also affect the regeneration of brain cells with aging. Combined with increasing life expectancy, physical and mental stress, and the use of substances such as alcohol, this dependence is likely to impair brain function. There is a real risk of an increased incidence of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, occurring at a younger age and with greater severity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Gradually, the ability to carry out simple daily chores is also lost. Brain tissue is highly adaptable, and its cells are known to regenerate even in advancing age, provided they are energized and activated through use. If not used adequately, however, the brain can shrink with aging.

Studies have shown that the risk of Alzheimer's disease is two to four times higher in individuals with fewer years of education compared to those with more years of education. People who engage in mentally stimulating activities during their leisure time have a lower prevalence of Alzheimer's disease.

It is acceptable--and inevitable--to use electronic devices for day-to-day functions, as this is the current trend. However, dependence on them should not be so excessive that it reduces the use of the brain. Along with using technology, one should consciously keep the mind stimulated. Try to perform calculations mentally instead of using a calculator, and read and write manually at times without the aid of a computer. Solving crossword puzzles helps keep the mind active, and Sudoku and chess are also effective mind-stimulating activities. In the case of music and dance, learning in person from a teacher and rehearsing regularly can enhance talent and increase self-confidence.

There is no need to shun computers. What is essential is maintaining a balance--using electronic devices judiciously to enhance brain activity, not impair it.

Dr. Rachna Pande is a specialist in internal medicine.