Africa: CAN Handball - Rwanda Ease Past Zambia in Group a Opener

Hosts Rwanda made a strong start to the 2026 Men's Handball Africa Cup of Nations after securing a convincing 30-19 victory over Zambia in their opening Group A match at BK Arena on Wednesday, January 21.

The match took place shortly after delegations from 16 participating nations gathered for the official opening ceremony of the 10-day tournament graced by Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire.

Also read: Nsabimana earns late call-up in final Rwanda squad

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Rwanda began aggressively and quickly asserted control, taking a commanding 17-8 lead into halftime. Left winger Yves Kayijamahe was instrumental in the first half, scoring six goals as Zambia struggled to find rhythm in attack.

Zambia managed just eight goals in the opening 30 minutes, repeatedly thwarted by Rwanda's solid defensive organisation and quick transitions.

Making their second appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, Rwanda maintained their intensity after the break and comfortably saw out the match to seal a 30-19 victory.

Despite the win, Rwanda head coach Hafedh Zouabi was measured in his assessment of the performance, noting areas for improvement.

"The opponent was not very tough, so I took the opportunity to give playing time to every player in the squad," Zouabi said. "But the impression at the end was not good. Some players played selfishly, which I did not appreciate."

Also read: Gabon target semis finish at Handball Africa Cup of Nations

The coach warned that sharper discipline and teamwork will be required if Rwanda are to achieve their main objective of finishing top of Group A.

In the other Group A encounter, seven-time champions Algeria suffered a shock 25-23 defeat at the hands of Nigeria.

Elsewhere on a busy opening day that featured eight matches, debutants Uganda were beaten 37-21 by Angola in Group B, while Egypt recorded a 36-25 win over Gabon.

In Group C, Africa's most successful nation Tunisia, with 10 continental titles, dominated Cameroon 41-22, while Guinea defeated Kenya 36-27.

Group D action saw Cape Verde overcome Congo Brazzaville 34-28, while Morocco produced the most emphatic result of the day with a commanding 52-28 victory over Benin.

Thursday fixtures

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Group A

Rwanda vs Algeria - 7pm

Nigeria vs Zambia - 5pm

Group B

Angola vs Egypt - 3pm

Uganda vs Gabon - 1pm

Group C

Cameroon vs Kenya - 11pm

Tunisia vs Guinea - 5pm

Group D

Congo Brazzaville vs Benin - 3pm

Cape Verde vs Morocco - 1pm