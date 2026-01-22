Sudan: Ethnic Targeting and Forced Displacement - RSF Attack On Al-Gamara Village, North Darfur

blog

On January 19, 2026, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out a coordinated attack on Al-Gamara village, located in North Kutum locality, North Darfur, resulting in civilian deaths, widespread destruction of property, and mass forced displacement.

The Attack

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, RSF forces entered Al-Gamara village and set fire to civilian homes, causing extensive destruction and panic among residents. The assault forced the majority of the civilian population to flee immediately to escape the violence.

Many civilians fled toward Tina, a border area between Sudan and Chad, in search of safety from the ongoing attacks.

Ethnic-Based Targeting

Eyewitnesses reported that RSF fighters deliberately targeted Al-Gamara village due to its predominantly Zaghawa population. During the attack, RSF members reportedly accused Zaghawa civilians of being "Abulda"--a term used by the RSF to label civilians as alleged supporters of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Witnesses further stated that RSF fighters targeted Black civilians, subjecting them to severe beatings. Several civilians were reportedly killed during the attack, although the exact number of fatalities could not be independently verified at the time of reporting.

Elderly persons and others with limited mobility were unable to flee and were left behind in the village, raising serious concerns for their safety and the risk of grave violations of international humanitarian law.

Family Separation and Missing Persons

Testimonies collected from displaced civilians in Tina indicate widespread family separation. Many children were separated from their parents during the chaotic flight, and numerous civilians, including children, remain missing.

One witness described the circumstances of the displacement:

"When people were running, even if you saw your relative being killed, you could not stop. You had to keep running to save your own life."

Another witness added:

"They targeted any Black person they saw and beat them badly. Many youth were killed."

Current Situation

As of the time of reporting, RSF forces remain present in Al-Gamara village. Displaced civilians are unable to return to their homes, many of which have been destroyed, occupied, or remain under RSF control.

Source: Darfur Network for Human Rights field documentation

About DNHR: The Darfur Network for Human Rights documents human rights violations in Sudan, amplifies survivor voices, and advocates for accountability and civilian protection.