Mekelle — Four days after his arrest, the family of Brigadier General Guesh Gebre say they were allowed a brief visit with the detained commander but rejected reports that he had been brought before a court, stating that he has neither appeared before a judge nor consulted a lawyer since his detention.

Speaking to Addis Standard on Wednesday, the general's brother, Yibrah Gebre, said Guesh told family members that he had not been formally presented to a court. "Two individuals came to the detention facility, introduced themselves as a judge and a prosecutor, and then left," Yibrah said, adding that no court hearing took place.

He further alleged that the family's visit on Tuesday was restricted and misrepresented in the media. "We were blocked from meeting him today. Yesterday's visit was staged for the media. A journalist was already present before we arrived, filmed the family without consent, and made it appear as though we were routinely allowed to visit Guesh," he said.

In an interview with BBC Tigrinya late Tuesday, the family said they were permitted a short meeting with the detainee but remained unable to secure legal representation on his behalf. They added that Guesh has not been allowed to meet or consult with a lawyer of his choice.

"Although the meeting was brief, we saw our brother. It gave us some relief after days of worry," Yibrah said. "He told us he had been called for a meeting and was later taken into custody."

The family has also appealed to authorities to allow regular visits, saying this is necessary to provide appropriate clothing and food, particularly in light of the general's reported health concerns.

As of publication, the Tigray Bureau of Peace and Security had not responded to Addis Standard's questions regarding the family's request for regular visits or access to legal counsel.

On Monday, Addis Standard reported that the family of Brigadier General Guesh Gebre, former commander of Army 15 of the Tigrayan forces, said he had been denied access to both family members and legal counsel following his arrest.

The Tigray Bureau of Peace and Security has previously said the arrest was part of efforts to enforce discipline, accountability, and the rule of law within the Tigrayan forces. In an earlier statement, the bureau said no individual is above the law and accused some senior military figures of violating army regulations, undermining internal cohesion, obstructing training and preparedness, engaging with criminal elements, and organizing activities that allegedly contributed to violence and instability in urban areas.

According to information released by authorities, Brigadier General Guesh Gebre appeared before the First Instance Court of the Tigray Security Forces, where prosecutors charged him with colluding with the enemy, engaging in activities aimed at dismantling the army, and violating orders issued by the top military leadership. The court reportedly granted prosecutors nine days to continue their investigation and scheduled the next hearing for 26 January.

However, the family continues to dispute that any such court appearance has taken place, maintaining that they have not been officially informed of the charges, the general's whereabouts, or granted access to legal representation since his detention.